When Love’s Bakery shuts down at month’s end, 231 employees will be laid off
By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:53 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Love’s Bakery will close its doors at the end of March after 170 years in business. Above, Janet Faufata worked Monday at the bakery’s Middle Street outlet. Faufata is among 231 employees who will be laid off at the end of the month.
Above, delivery trucks were parked in the company’s lot.
Above, Estelle Kaya purchased a bag of hamburger buns Monday at the Love’s Bakery outlet on Middle Street. The company will close the Kalihi facility, along with retail outlets in Kaneohe, Hilo, Kahului, Lihue and Kailua-Kona.