When Love's Bakery shuts down at month's end, 231 employees will be laid off | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

When Love’s Bakery shuts down at month’s end, 231 employees will be laid off

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Love’s Bakery will close its doors at the end of March after 170 years in business. Above, Janet Faufata worked Monday at the bakery’s Middle Street outlet. Faufata is among 231 employees who will be laid off at the end of the month.

    Love’s Bakery will close its doors at the end of March after 170 years in business. Above, Janet Faufata worked Monday at the bakery’s Middle Street outlet. Faufata is among 231 employees who will be laid off at the end of the month.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, delivery trucks were parked in the company’s lot.

    Above, delivery trucks were parked in the company’s lot.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Estelle Kaya purchased a bag of hamburger buns Monday at the Love’s Bakery outlet on Middle Street. The company will close the Kalihi facility, along with retail outlets in Kaneohe, Hilo, Kahului, Lihue and Kailua-Kona.

    Above, Estelle Kaya purchased a bag of hamburger buns Monday at the Love’s Bakery outlet on Middle Street. The company will close the Kalihi facility, along with retail outlets in Kaneohe, Hilo, Kahului, Lihue and Kailua-Kona.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Love’s Bakery, Middle Street outlet.

    Love’s Bakery, Middle Street outlet.

Love’s Bakery, a staple of Hawaii’s food industry for nearly 170 years, announced Monday that it will end operations at the end of this month and lay off all 231 employees. Read more

