comscore Pali Lanes calls it quits due to COVID-19’s toll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Pali Lanes calls it quits due to COVID-19’s toll

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:45 p.m.

Pali Lanes has lost a four-year fight to stay in business. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii sees 60 new coronavirus infections as the statewide tally climbs to 28,081

Scroll Up