UH earns water polo split with UC San Diego

Hawaii freshmen Lucia de la Puenta and Lara Luka scored three goals each to lead the seventh-ranked Rainbow Wahine water polo team to a 12-8 road win over No. 10 UC San Diego on Thursday.

UH’s Emma van Rossum and Lalelei Mataafa contributed two goals each, Molly DiLalla made six saves and the Wahine (1-1, 0-1 Big West) earned a split of their season-opening series with the Tritons (4-3, 1-0). Annika Arroyo led UCSD with four goals.

UH makes its home debut on March 25 against UC Irvine at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.