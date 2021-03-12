Hawaii Beat | Sports UH earns water polo split with UC San Diego By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 10:26 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii freshmen Lucia de la Puenta and Lara Luka scored three goals each to lead the seventh-ranked Rainbow Wahine water polo team to a 12-8 road win over No. 10 UC San Diego on Thursday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii freshmen Lucia de la Puenta and Lara Luka scored three goals each to lead the seventh-ranked Rainbow Wahine water polo team to a 12-8 road win over No. 10 UC San Diego on Thursday. UH’s Emma van Rossum and Lalelei Mataafa contributed two goals each, Molly DiLalla made six saves and the Wahine (1-1, 0-1 Big West) earned a split of their season-opening series with the Tritons (4-3, 1-0). Annika Arroyo led UCSD with four goals. UH makes its home debut on March 25 against UC Irvine at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex. Previous Story Oahu Interscholastic Association is getting ready to play ball in the spring