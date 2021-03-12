comscore UH earns water polo split with UC San Diego | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH earns water polo split with UC San Diego

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:26 p.m.

Hawaii freshmen Lucia de la Puenta and Lara Luka scored three goals each to lead the seventh-ranked Rainbow Wahine water polo team to a 12-8 road win over No. 10 UC San Diego on Thursday. Read more

