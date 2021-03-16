Off the News: Don’t trust luck on St. Patrick’s Day

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With St. Patrick’s Day just a day away, eager revelers are surely looking forward to corned beef and cabbage and some green beer — especially after a rough year of pandemic lockdowns. Read more

But everyone — from patrons to barkeeps — must remember that we are still in the midst of a dreaded pandemic. And though Oahu has just reopened bars, allowing them to open until midnight, all safety protocols remain. That mean masking, social distancing and hand-washing. We cannot rely solely on the luck of the Irish to keep us safe against superspreader events.