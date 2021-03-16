Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Don’t trust luck on St. Patrick’s Day Today Updated 6:48 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! With St. Patrick’s Day just a day away, eager revelers are surely looking forward to corned beef and cabbage and some green beer — especially after a rough year of pandemic lockdowns. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. With St. Patrick’s Day just a day away, eager revelers are surely looking forward to corned beef and cabbage and some green beer — especially after a rough year of pandemic lockdowns. But everyone — from patrons to barkeeps — must remember that we are still in the midst of a dreaded pandemic. And though Oahu has just reopened bars, allowing them to open until midnight, all safety protocols remain. That mean masking, social distancing and hand-washing. We cannot rely solely on the luck of the Irish to keep us safe against superspreader events. Previous Story Editorial: City takes risks in new guidelines