Hawaii logs its best three days of tourist arrivals in a year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii logs its best three days of tourist arrivals in a year

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Travelers crowded curbside pickup at Terminal 1.

    Travelers crowded curbside pickup at Terminal 1.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Jackie Bornstein on Monday hugged her grandchildren Rigby, almost 5, and Bennett, 6, after her arrival from Los Angeles at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, above.

    Jackie Bornstein on Monday hugged her grandchildren Rigby, almost 5, and Bennett, 6, after her arrival from Los Angeles at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, above.

Hawaii tourism saw a solid bump in air travel last week when it realized the highest three-day tourism streak since the pandemic began. Read more

