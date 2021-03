Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This morning Ron Iwami will wear his red “Save Our Kakaako” T-shirt for the seventh time to rally against residential development in Kakaako Makai.

Iwami’s shirt was new in 2005, when the Save Our Kakaako Coalition opposed Alexander &Baldwin Inc.’s proposal to build two condominium towers on state land in Kakaako Makai. In 2006 the state Legislature prohibited all housing development there, and in 2012 the state gave 30 acres to the state Office of Hawaiian Affairs in exchange for $200 million in ceded-land back revenue the state owed Native Hawaiians.

Now a bill is rapidly moving through the Legislature that would allow the agency to develop housing on several lots, including 400-foot-high residential towers on two parcels, and let OHA convey the parcels to third parties for development.

SB 1334 passed the state Senate and first reading in the state House of Representatives, where on Thursday it was referred to committees.

“Worst case scenario, Kakaako becomes Waikiki, with public access to the shoreline severely limited,” said Iwami, a surfer and president of Friends of Kewalos, noting the proliferation of residential towers in Kakaako mauka of Ala Moana Boulevard.

“We’re against building private residences on public, oceanfront land, with the ability to convey it to a third party. In my eyes that amounts to selling the public land,” he said.

In a video posted on its Facebook page featuring OHA Chairwoman Carmen Hulu Lindsey, the agency contended the Kakaako Makai lands ceased to be public lands when they were transferred to OHA.

Lindsey said without residential development the agency can’t generate enough revenue from these lands to meet the rate of return expected on a $200 million investment.

In OHA’s February newsletter, CEO Sylvia Hussey said the lands currently generate roughly $4.5 million in gross income, 20% of which funds OHA’s grants to benefit Native Hawaiians.

“I oppose (the bill), even though I’m Hawaiian and I know OHA has a fiduciary duty to help the Hawaiian people,” said Kakaako native Darrell “Bucky” Goo.

Reminiscing about the 1950s, when “after work Dad and Mom would take us to Ala Moana Beach Park,” he said, “if they are allowed to do high-rise in Kakaako Makai, the next generation won’t have what we grew up with.”

On Friday state Sen. Sharon Moriwaki introduced Resolution SCR 216, requesting that Gov. David Ige convene a task force to discuss future development plans in Kakaako Makai, including identifying public lands of comparable value for a possible land exchange with OHA for some or all of its property in Kakaako Makai.

The resolution was responding to SB 1334, which “allows OHA to build high rise luxury residential towers on the makai shoreline, which is currently prohibited by law and disregards a community developed master plan and guiding principles for the area,” Moriwaki wrote in an email. The 2011 master plan envisioned “a gathering place where community and culture converge in the green shoreline open space.”

More than 4,000 people have signed an online petition at change.org opposing SB 1334.

Iwami asked the public to wear masks and attend a socially distanced, “calm and peaceful” rally with Save Our Surf, Surfrider Foundation, Kakaako United, Malama Moana and others from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the Capitol Rotunda.