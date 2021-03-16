comscore ILH will play football next month, coaches say | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
ILH will play football next month, coaches say

  By Dave Reardon and Paul Honda dreardon@staradvertiser.com phonda@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  Updated 12:05 a.m.

Saint Louis, Punahou and Kamehameha will meet each other in football starting next month, according to two of the Interscholastic League of Honolulu teams’ head coaches. Read more

