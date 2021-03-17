comscore Column: HIV budget cuts would harm patients | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: HIV budget cuts would harm patients

  • By Dr. Christina Wang
  • Today
  • Updated 9:08 p.m.
  • Dr. Christina Wang is medical director of the Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center, which works against HIV, hepatitis, homelessness, substance use, mental illness and poverty.

    Dr. Christina Wang is medical director of the Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center, which works against HIV, hepatitis, homelessness, substance use, mental illness and poverty.

As the state Legislature puts this year’s budget together, it should categorically reject Gov. David Ige’s proposed 64% cut to HIV-related services. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Senate’s tax fairness bill is good for Hawaii — here’s why

Scroll Up