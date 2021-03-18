House Majority Leader Della Au Bellati to lead investigation of colleague Rep. Sharon Har

House Majority Leader Della Au Belatti will chair a special House Committee tasked with investigating state Rep. Sharon Har following her arrest on suspicion of drunken driving on Feb. 22.

The committee will consider whether Har violated Rule 62 of the House Code of Legislative Conduct — essentially whether Har’s behavior benefited her office or provided public confidence in the House, House Speaker Scott Saiki previously told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

The other members of the special committee appointed by Saiki are:

>> Rep. Mark Nakashima, (D, Kukuihaele-Laupahoehoe-North Hilo), who will serve as the committee’s vice chairman;

>> Rep. Linda Ichiyama, (D, Salt Lake-Moanalua Valley);

>> Rep. Scot Matayoshi, (D, Kaneohe-Maunawili-Kailua);

>> Rep. Lauren Matsumoto, (R, Mililani-Schofield-Kunia);

>> Rep. Amy Perruso, (D, Wahiawa-Whitmore-Poamoho).

Har (D, Kapolei-­Makakilo), was arrested by Honolulu police after they found her alone in her 2019 Mercedes-­Benz, pointed in the wrong direction on one-way South Beretania Street at Piikoi Street.