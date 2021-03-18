comscore Committee to investigate Rep. Sharon Har in DUI case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Committee to investigate Rep. Sharon Har in DUI case

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The state House will consider sanctions against one of its own after House Speaker Scott Saiki on Wednesday ordered the creation of a special committee to investigate state Rep. Sharon Har’s arrest on suspicion of drunken driving last month. Read more

