Committee to investigate Rep. Sharon Har in DUI case

The state House will consider sanctions against one of its own after House Speaker Scott Saiki on Wednesday ordered the creation of a special committee to investigate state Rep. Sharon Har’s arrest on suspicion of drunken driving last month.

The special committee was unsuccessfully challenged by state Rep. James Tokioka, (D, Wailua-Hanamaulu-Lihue).

Without naming her, Tokioka said on the House floor Wednesday that Har “has a court date and that court date will happen and at that point then I think this body should consider what we do from that point forward. But to send it to the committee with no clear guidelines to us of what this committee’s going to do, then I don’t think it’s fair to the process.”

Har is scheduled to appear today for a civil hearing before the state’s Administrative Driver’s License Revocation Office, where she faces a two-year revocation of her driver’s license for refusing to take either a blood or breath test, which would have determined her blood alcohol content the night of Feb. 22. Taking either test would potentially have reduced her license revocation to one year. Har, an attorney working with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, had helped shepherd through the tougher rules.

Har, a 52-year-old mother of twin 3-year-old girls, is scheduled to appear in criminal court April 20 on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant and for a citation for driving without insurance, which she’s been repeatedly cited for, according to court records.

Saiki expects to announce the members of the special committee by the end of the week, followed by an initial meeting next week. The committee could consider meeting again after the session ends.

“I don’t foresee a lot of meetings occurring during the session,” Saiki told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “It is not to find guilt or innocence with the DUI charge. The scope of the committee is to determine whether Rep. Har’s conduct violates the House standard of conduct policy.”

The key questions will boil down to whether Har conducted herself in a way that benefited her office or provided public confidence in the House, Saiki said.

Har faces potential punishments including: removal of her committee assignments; censure, which would require a majority vote of House members; suspension, requiring a two-thirds vote of House members; or expulsion, which also requires a two-thirds vote of House members.

Even if the committee recommends Har’s removal from her committee assignments, which is within Saiki’s powers to control as speaker, Saiki said he would likely put the question up for a House vote.

Saiki’s decision to create a special committee came after a second request to investigate Har’s arrest from another member of the Golojuch family, Carolyn Martinez Golojuch.

Har (D, Kapolei-­Makakilo) represents House District 42. Saiki received an initial request to investigate Har’s arrest sent by 11 members of the Democratic Party’s District 42 Council, said Mike Golojuch Sr., the party’s District 42 chairman.

Golojuch’s son, Michael Golojuch Jr., ran unsuccessfully against Har for the seat she now holds.

Golojuch Sr. previously told the Star-Advertiser that the request for the House to investigate Har was not politically motivated.

Honolulu Police Department officers found Har alone in her 2019 Mercedes-­Benz, pointed in the wrong direction on one-way South Beretania Street at Piikoi Street.

She refused to take a field sobriety test and was arrested at 10:07 p.m. in the parking lot of Territorial Savings Bank, across from Queen Ka‘ahumanu Elementary School.

In two public statements, Har insisted that said had one beer with dinner after taking prescription cough medication with codeine for an upper respiratory illness that had lasted several weeks.

But in one HPD report, officer Christopher Morgado wrote, “Sharon related that she is not currently taking prescription medication. … Sharon spoke with a slow, slurred speech, and had red, glassy eyes. I could smell a strong odor of a consumed alcoholic type beverage coming from within the vehicle, and would get stronger as she spoke.”

Thanks to Har’s efforts, she also faces the possibility of having to pay for an interlock ignition system in order to drive as a potential first-time offender.