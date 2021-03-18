Hawaiian launches Ontario-Honolulu service

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Airlines inaugurated five-times-weekly nonstop serv­ice on Wednesday between Ontario, Calif., and Honolulu.

The service will be offered daily starting May 24 to meet summer demand.

Passengers boarding the first flight to Honolulu received flower lei and were treated to Hawaiian music and dance.

The flights from Ontario will depart at 9:05 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with a 12:20 p.m. scheduled arrival time in Honolulu. The return flights depart Honolulu at 1:05 p.m. and arrive at 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Hawaiian is operating the route with a 189-seat Airbus A321neo.

“Hawai‘i has always been one of the most requested destinations we hear from our passengers, so we are confident that this will be an extremely popular route,” Mark Thorpe, CEO of the Ontario International Airport Authority, said in a statement.