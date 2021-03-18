comscore Hawaiian launches Ontario-Honolulu service | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian launches Ontario-Honolulu service

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaiian Airlines inaugurated five-times-weekly nonstop serv­ice on Wednesday between Ontario, Calif., and Honolulu. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii records 69 new coronavirus infections as statewide tally climbs to 28,421

Scroll Up