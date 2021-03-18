Hawaii News Hawaiian launches Ontario-Honolulu service By Star-Advertiser staff and news services Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaiian Airlines inaugurated five-times-weekly nonstop service on Wednesday between Ontario, Calif., and Honolulu. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaiian Airlines inaugurated five-times-weekly nonstop service on Wednesday between Ontario, Calif., and Honolulu. The service will be offered daily starting May 24 to meet summer demand. Passengers boarding the first flight to Honolulu received flower lei and were treated to Hawaiian music and dance. The flights from Ontario will depart at 9:05 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with a 12:20 p.m. scheduled arrival time in Honolulu. The return flights depart Honolulu at 1:05 p.m. and arrive at 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Hawaiian is operating the route with a 189-seat Airbus A321neo. “Hawai‘i has always been one of the most requested destinations we hear from our passengers, so we are confident that this will be an extremely popular route,” Mark Thorpe, CEO of the Ontario International Airport Authority, said in a statement. Previous Story Hawaii records 69 new coronavirus infections as statewide tally climbs to 28,421