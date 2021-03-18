comscore Honolulu Police Department overtime, staff shortage still a concern | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu Police Department overtime, staff shortage still a concern

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Concerns about overtime expenses and staffing shortages at the Honolulu Police Department continue as the Honolulu City Council and Honolulu Police Commission review a potential $12 million cut to the police department’s budget. Read more

Hawaii records 69 new coronavirus infections as statewide tally climbs to 28,421

