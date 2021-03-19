Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Tsunami warning system crashes Today Updated 6:17 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A network of sophisticated buoys, anchored in strategic locations on the open ocean, have long provided reliable forecasts of possible tsunamis threatening our islands. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A network of sophisticated buoys, anchored in strategic locations on the open ocean, have long provided reliable forecasts of possible tsunamis threatening our islands. So it was disconcerting to learn that the system to process buoy data was shut down for nearly a week — not by rough seas, but by a burst water pipe in the National Weather Service office building in Silver Spring, Md. The data center that handles information from the buoys flooded on March 9, requiring the power to be shut off. Staffers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration engineered a workaround, so monitoring continued during the shutdown. But oh, the irony. Previous Story Off the News: OHA’s Kakaako Makai bill fails