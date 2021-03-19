Long Beach State eager to finally play a baseball game

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There will be Les Murakami Stadium lights, Spectrum Sports cameras and baseball action when Long Beach State takes the field for the first time in more than a year.

Tonight’s Big West opener against host Hawaii will be the Dirtbags’ first game since March 8, 2020, when the remainder of the season was canceled because of the pandemic. In accordance with state and Long Beach County health protocols, the Dirtbags were not allowed to begin practicing until February. The Dirtbags have had four weeks of practices, but no nonconference games. The Rainbow Warriors are 8-2.

“I feel we put in a lot in a short amount of time,” LBSU coach Eric Valenzuela said. “I’m curious to see how it will play out. I’m pretty confident that we worked really hard, and these guys have done a good job to pick up as much as we can. It’s go time.”

LBSU is one of the most historically successful programs on the West Coast. Since joining the Big West in 1969, the Dirtbags have made 21 NCAA tournament appearances, advancing to the College World Series four times. Last year, Valenzuela inherited a team that went 14-41 in 2019. The Dirtbags won 10 of their first 15 games in 2020, winning every series, including those over then No. 6 Mississippi State and 17th-ranked Wake Forest.

Last year’s series-opening starter Adam Seminaris signed with the Los Angeles Angels as a fifth-round pick. left-hander Alfredo Ruiz and right-hander Luis Ramirez moved up to the front of the rotation. “He has experience, a lot of experience,” Valenzuela said of Ruiz, the new ace. “I think he competes when he’s on the mound. He’s a big-time competitor.”

Last year, Ruiz was 3-1 with a 1.80 ERA and 0.80 WHIP. He struck out 24 in 25 innings. Ruiz and UH’s Aaron Davenport (1-0, 1.35 ERA) duel tonight. Ramirez and Cade Halemanu are scheduled to start Saturday’s first game of a doubleheader. LBSU’s Jack Noble, a transfer from Orange Coast College, and UH freshman Austin Teixeira will pitch in the twinbill’s second game. Logan Pouelsen is set to start for UH on Sunday. Valenzuela said he will name LBSU’s Sunday starter after determining “who’s left” from the first three games. Basilio Pacheco, who made three starts as a freshman in 2019, is not expected to be a Sunday consideration. Pacheco missed the 2020 season because of an injury. While he is deemed healthy, he still is working to regain fully fit condition.

The Dirtbags have an experienced lineup. Center fielder Connor Kokx hit .400 last year, when he was ranked as the 37th-best outfielder by D1Baseball.com. Left fielder Aidan Malm had an on-base percentage of .500. Leadoff hitter Calvin Estrada also is back.

Infielder Jonathon Long, who hit .550 in junior college last year; second baseman Luke Chung; and catcher Connor Burns are among the newcomers who will be in the lineup this weekend.

“He’s one of the best catching prospects in the country, in my opinion, as a true freshman,” Valenzuela said of Burns, who is expected to play in the second and fourth games. “I just want him to watch a game before we put him in the fire.”