Voting against medals puts politics first

Twelve Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives voted against giving Congressional Gold Medals to the police who protected them during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The Capitol Police literally put their lives on the line to protect the representatives in question, but these 12 Republicans put politics ahead of both patriotism and common decency and voted against the bill.

This question must be asked after such an egregious vote: Just what country do these 12 people think they represent?

Sid Goldstein

Chinatown

Let NFL build and own next Aloha Stadium

Hawaii needs to let the National Football League build, own and operate the next Aloha Stadium (“Aloha Stadium won’t be torn down just yet,” Star-Advertiser, March 18).

Hawaii could rent out the land to the NFL, thereby getting a steady stream of income for whatever events the NFL wants to promote. Hawaii gets the Pro Bowl yearly and the advertising to bring tourism back.

Now who wants to be elected governor or mayor, so we can sing her praises foreva?

Greg Tabasa

Moiliili

Wealthier people pay more taxes already

I am not a rich person, but I think it is unfair to tax those individuals earning more than $200,000 and joint filers earning more than $400,000 (“Hawaii Senate approves nation’s highest income tax,” Star-Advertiser, March 10).

They already are paying more tax than a person earning $100,000. As a simple example, say a person was earning $1, and the tax percentage was 10%. He would pay 10 cents compared to a person earning $100. The person earning $100 would be paying $10. A person earning good money earned it and should not be penalized because he is doing well financially. Everybody should pay the same percentage of income tax.

Kenneth Ikenaga

Pearl City

