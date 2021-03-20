comscore State affordable-housing incentive program under fire on Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State affordable-housing incentive program under fire on Maui

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.
  • COURTESY STANFORD CARR DEVELOPMENT A state affordable- housing incentive program that has produced homes, including ones at Kahoma Village in Lahaina shown here, could be altered on Maui by a contentious pending county bill.

    COURTESY STANFORD CARR DEVELOPMENT

    A state affordable- housing incentive program that has produced homes, including ones at Kahoma Village in Lahaina shown here, could be altered on Maui by a contentious pending county bill.

Maui County is flirting with imposing its own rules on a state affordable-housing program in an effort that aims to boost, but might depress, lower-priced home production. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii sees one new coronavirus-related death and 99 new COVID-19 infections

Scroll Up