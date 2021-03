Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Justin Hemsley, a reserve forward for the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team, has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Hemsley is the fourth Rainbow Warrior this week — and fifth this year — to sign up for the portal with the intent of departing the program.

“I just feel ready to move on,” Hemsley said in a telephone interview. “My heart is ready to open up my life to a new chapter and have some new experiences. I’ve been here for four years. I feel it’s time for me to experience something new.”

Hemsley signed with UH in 2017 as a senior at Damien High in La Verne, Calif., where he averaged 17 points and 12 rebounds in his final prep season. He redshirted for UH in 2017-18, then played in 64 games — all as a reserve — the next three seasons. This season, he averaged 3.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in 13.5 minutes per game. At 6 feet 7, he played the wing, power forward and even took a turn at center.

Hemsley is on track to earn a bachelor’s degree in May, after which he will have two seasons of NCAA eligibility remaining.

Hemsley described his Hawaii experience as being “one of a kind. … I look at it as a time in my life where I was able to experience a lot of things and develop my character. It’s all for a reason.”

UH coach Eran Ganot said: “We enjoyed our time with Justin over four years. I wish him the best of luck for continued success. He’s on pace to graduate in the spring. He’s an excellent student. We appreciate all he’s done for our program. … We look forward to following his continued success.”

In January, forward Manel Ayol decided to transfer. This week, co-captain Justin Webster, forward/post James Jean-Marie, and walk-on guard Kameron Ng entered the transfer portal.