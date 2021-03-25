comscore Ferd Lewis: Michelle Wie West returning to LPGA, with child in tow | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Michelle Wie West returning to LPGA, with child in tow

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 <strong>Michelle Wie West:</strong> <em>She wants daughter to watch her with “her own eyes”</em>

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019

    Michelle Wie West:

    She wants daughter to watch her with “her own eyes”

Weeks like this — and those leading up to a competitive return to the Lotte Championship at the Kapolei Golf Course next month — are ones that Michelle Wie West thought she would never have again on a golf course. Read more

Previous Story
Ferd Lewis: Quarterback Marcus Mariota couldn’t pass up chance to stay a Raider
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up