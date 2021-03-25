comscore Hawaii golf team takes second | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii golf team takes second

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii women’s golf team finished second at its Anuenue Spring Break tournament on Royal Kaanapali Golf Course on Wednesday. Read more

Previous Story
Ferd Lewis: Quarterback Marcus Mariota couldn’t pass up chance to stay a Raider

Scroll Up