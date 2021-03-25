Hawaii golf team takes second

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii women’s golf team finished second at its Anuenue Spring Break tournament on Royal Kaanapali Golf Course on Wednesday.

UC Davis won the tournament by 20 strokes over the Rainbow Wahine. Madison Wood of UC Davis won individual honors with a 2-under par 214. Hawaii’s Zoey Akagi-Bustin was the best local finisher with a tie for fifth at 7-over par. UH’s Monica Johnson and Hana Mirnik finished a stroke behind her.

HPU tumblers open season with win

The Hawaii Pacific tumbling team opened its season with a victory, beating East Texas Baptist by nearly 30 points. The Sharks, who are ranked No. 8 in the nation, scored 271.8 points to ETBU’s 240.7.

The Sharks will take on top-ranked Baylor on Saturday.