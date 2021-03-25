Hawaii Beat | Sports Hawaii golf team takes second By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Hawaii women’s golf team finished second at its Anuenue Spring Break tournament on Royal Kaanapali Golf Course on Wednesday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Hawaii women’s golf team finished second at its Anuenue Spring Break tournament on Royal Kaanapali Golf Course on Wednesday. UC Davis won the tournament by 20 strokes over the Rainbow Wahine. Madison Wood of UC Davis won individual honors with a 2-under par 214. Hawaii’s Zoey Akagi-Bustin was the best local finisher with a tie for fifth at 7-over par. UH’s Monica Johnson and Hana Mirnik finished a stroke behind her. HPU tumblers open season with win The Hawaii Pacific tumbling team opened its season with a victory, beating East Texas Baptist by nearly 30 points. The Sharks, who are ranked No. 8 in the nation, scored 271.8 points to ETBU’s 240.7. The Sharks will take on top-ranked Baylor on Saturday. Previous Story Ferd Lewis: Quarterback Marcus Mariota couldn’t pass up chance to stay a Raider