Navy, Coast Guard crews rescue missing boater clinging to life jackets off Kaena Point

Navy and Coast Guard crews rescued an overdue boater early this morning about 26 miles off Kaena Point.

A Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter crew found the boater at 1:30 a.m. holding onto a bundle of life jackets.

The aircrew hoisted him up onto the helicopter, transported him to the Queen’s Medical Center with symptoms of hypothermia.

The boater went out fishing Thursday morning from Waianae in a 16-foot boat, “Size No Matter,” and did not return.

The fisherman’s family called the Coast Guard.

Watchstanders received the report at 5:21 p.m., and issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice mariners.

They launched an HC-130 Hercules plan and diverted a cutter to respond to the missing boater.

The Hercules crew saw debris in the area and another cutter and a 45-foot response boat-medium were launched to assist in the search.

The Navy sent out three MH-60-R Sea Hawk helicopters from Kaneohe to assist.