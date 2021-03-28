comscore Hawaii splits in softball doubleheader with Cal State Northridge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii splits in softball doubleheader with Cal State Northridge

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii freshman Jetta Nannen threw five no-hit innings and the Rainbow Wahine rolled to a 12-0 six-inning win over Cal State Northridge in the first game of a Big West softball doubleheader on Saturday in Northridge, Calif. Read more

