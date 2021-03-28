comscore UC Irvine sweeps Hawaii in Big West baseball doubleheader | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

UC Irvine sweeps Hawaii in Big West baseball doubleheader

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

UC Irvine continued its baseball mastery of the Big West — and Hawaii — with Saturday’s doubleheader sweep at Cicerone Field at Anteater Ballpark in Irvine, Calif. Read more

Television and radio - March 27, 2021

