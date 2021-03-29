comscore Ferd Lewis: Transfer portal can become UH’s friend | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Transfer portal can become UH’s friend

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

With the comings and goings — mostly goings — in the University of Hawaii men’s basketball program lately, some people would have you believe the NCAA’s transfer portal is the devil’s own doing. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up