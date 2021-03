Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union recently presented 300 $10 Starbucks gift cards in appreciation of the Hawaii National Guard’s service to the community. Read more

Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union recently presented 300 $10 Starbucks gift cards in appreciation of the Hawaii National Guard’s service to the community.

The gift cards were supported by a matching grant from the Armed Forces Financial Network, whose mission is to increase the versatility of participating financial institutions to better serve the U.S. military.

The gift cards were received March 22 by Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara, adjutant general for Hawaii.

All members of the Hawaii National Guard and their family members are automatically eligible for membership in the credit union.