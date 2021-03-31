Man, 37, charged in death of roommate on Big Isle

Prosecutors charged a 37-year-old man in connection with the death of his 30-year-old roommate at a vacation rental following an altercation on Hawaii island early Monday.

Benjamin Fleming of Pittsburgh, Penn. is scheduled to appear at his arraignment today on a manslaughter charge. His bail is set at $250,000.

Police responded to a call of an unresponsive man in the 75-5800 block of Wailua Road in Kailua-Kona just before 2:10 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they observed firefighters who also responded to the scene administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the victim to no avail.

Police said the two men were involved in an argument that escalated and turned physical.

Officers also arrested a 31-year-old man of Boston, Mass. on suspicion of manslaughter. He was released from custody without any charges.