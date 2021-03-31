The University of Hawaii baseball team battered heading into UC Santa Barbara series

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii baseball team is expected to be without starting catcher Dallas Duarte for an extended period.

“It’s not a couple games,” UH coach Mike Trapasso said. “It looks like it’ll be awhile.”

Duarte suffered a subluxation to his right (throwing) shoulder while diving to first on a pickoff attempt against UC Irvine last Friday. He did not play in the remaining three games of the series.

Duarte is hitting .320. He has thrown out three of eight runners attempting to steal. The Rainbow Warriors are 7-2 in games Duarte starts.

Trapasso said Tyler Murray, Nainoa Cardinez and Jared Quandt are available to catch in this weekend’s four-game series against UC Santa Barbara, the preseason favorite to win the Big West. Murray, a fifth-year senior, is hitting .300 and has thrown out all three opponents attempting to steal. Cardinez has no hits in 13 at-bats.

Quandt, who has not played catcher in a game this season, is a versatile option. He is a switch-hitter with speed who has been used at the top of the lineup.

The statuses of third baseman Dustin Demeter and right-handed starter Logan Pouelsen have not been determined. Demeter has missed five games in a row because of a sprained foot. Aaron Ujimori, who has split time at second with Stone Miyao, and Matt Campos are options at third.

Pouelsen struggled for the second game in a row, lasting 11⁄3 innings against UCI. Trapasso was particularly troubled that the Anteaters produced hits on three chase pitches meant to be thrown out of the strike zone. “And he throws ’em belt-high down the middle for three base hits,” Trapasso said.

Trapasso said Pouelsen’s problems are “fixable, but he’s got to be better.” Trapasso said he will likely list “TBA” for Pouelsen’s usual Sunday slot while debating if the fifth-year senior will start that day.

Trapasso also confirmed infielder/outfielder Kenji Suzuki will miss the rest of the season after undergoing elbow surgery last week.