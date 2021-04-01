Memorial fund set up in memory of Malakai Maumalanga

A memorial fund has been set up in remembrance of Malakai “Mo” Maumalanga to assist his family with expenses.

Maumalanga, 45, was gunned down in Aiea Saturday night. He was found lifeless in the carport of his home at Eke Place with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He is survived by his wife and three children and two foster children.

Maumalanga, a former teenage gang member, earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in social work and served as the director of redirectional services for Adult Friends for Youth, a non-profit organization that help high-risk youth turn their lives around.

“Mo was an amazing young man that had so much respect for people,” said Deborah Spencer-Chun, president and chief executive officer of the organization. “He was charismatic and the person in the room everyone wanted to be with. He had a heart of gold and gave so much of himself to the young people AFY served. He wanted to always give back what he was given in life…a second chance.”

“He was truly a peaceful warrior and a champion for our kids,” she added.

Donations to The Malakai “Mo” Maumalanga Memorial Fund may be made at any Central Pacific Bank branch or the Adult Friends for Youth website at afyhawaii.com/donate. Please indicate on the form that your donation is for the memorial fund.