K-Drama: Yeon Ju decides to get a divorce on ‘Man Who Set the Table’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Man Who Sets the Table”

Episode 17

6:40 p.m. today

Ru Ri sees Ae Ri and Tae Yang together, which leads to a misunderstanding. Discovering Tae Yang and Ru Ri’s relationship, Ae Ri pledges to take Tae Yang away from Ru Ri. Yeon Ju resolves to get divorced and seeks out So Won’s ex-girlfriend Soo Mi.

Episode 18

7:45 p.m. today

Yeon Ju tells her mother she’s pregnant with So Won’s child. Choon Ok confides in So Won, in order to make sure they don’t move out. Kevin looks for Hwa Young’s sister and he finds out about his son.

“Penthouse #2”

Episode 9

7:45 p.m. Monday

Seo-jin commits to marrying Dan-tae in order to protect those she loves while Yoon-cheol can only look on helplessly. Ae-gyo allows Yoon-hee to see her biological kids from afar.

Episode 10

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Logan keeps being drawn to Ae-gyo while Eun-byul has flashbacks. New evidence turns up, which may lead to a different assailant responsible for the attack.

“Phoenix 2020”

Episodes 37-38

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Myung-hwa learns that Mi-ran is the daughter she abandoned and resolves to take care of her from now on. Jung-min’s ex, Seung-joo, shows up one day to Ji-eun’s dismay. Se-hoon agonizes over the fact that he has very little time left. Meanwhile, Myung-hwa is pained when she learns that Mi-ran has no interest in her biological parents.

Episodes 39-40

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Moon-soo forbids Ji-eun from seeing Jung-min and she begins to keep him at arm’s length. Myung-hwa offers Mi-ran a photo exhibition gig as Se-hoon reminisces about his time with Ji-eun. Jung-min is frustrated that Ji-eun keeps him at bay and he lashes out at Se-hoon. Ji-eun witnesses Mi-ran standing up at the VIP styling event.

“W”

Episode 13

7:45 p.m. Friday

Professor Park can’t hide his fury at Yeon-joo’s character showing up again and gives up on his devotion to the webtoon. In the webtoon, Kang Chul’s funeral takes place. Whereas in real life, Yeon-joo and Kang Chul are in midst of dating as a normal couple.

Episode 14

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Sung-moo has his face back and remembers the culprit. Kang Chul tries to find the tablet to save Yeon-joo and while doing so gets himself entrapped. Kang Chul also faces imminent danger.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.