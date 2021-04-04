Features | K-Drama K-Drama: Yeon Ju decides to get a divorce on ‘Man Who Set the Table’ By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! This week’s synopses: Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. This week’s synopses “Man Who Sets the Table” Episode 17 6:40 p.m. today Ru Ri sees Ae Ri and Tae Yang together, which leads to a misunderstanding. Discovering Tae Yang and Ru Ri’s relationship, Ae Ri pledges to take Tae Yang away from Ru Ri. Yeon Ju resolves to get divorced and seeks out So Won’s ex-girlfriend Soo Mi. Episode 18 7:45 p.m. today Yeon Ju tells her mother she’s pregnant with So Won’s child. Choon Ok confides in So Won, in order to make sure they don’t move out. Kevin looks for Hwa Young’s sister and he finds out about his son. “Penthouse #2” Episode 9 7:45 p.m. Monday Seo-jin commits to marrying Dan-tae in order to protect those she loves while Yoon-cheol can only look on helplessly. Ae-gyo allows Yoon-hee to see her biological kids from afar. Episode 10 7:45 p.m. Tuesday Logan keeps being drawn to Ae-gyo while Eun-byul has flashbacks. New evidence turns up, which may lead to a different assailant responsible for the attack. “Phoenix 2020” Episodes 37-38 7:45 p.m. Wednesday Myung-hwa learns that Mi-ran is the daughter she abandoned and resolves to take care of her from now on. Jung-min’s ex, Seung-joo, shows up one day to Ji-eun’s dismay. Se-hoon agonizes over the fact that he has very little time left. Meanwhile, Myung-hwa is pained when she learns that Mi-ran has no interest in her biological parents. Episodes 39-40 7:45 p.m. Thursday Moon-soo forbids Ji-eun from seeing Jung-min and she begins to keep him at arm’s length. Myung-hwa offers Mi-ran a photo exhibition gig as Se-hoon reminisces about his time with Ji-eun. Jung-min is frustrated that Ji-eun keeps him at bay and he lashes out at Se-hoon. Ji-eun witnesses Mi-ran standing up at the VIP styling event. “W” Episode 13 7:45 p.m. Friday Professor Park can’t hide his fury at Yeon-joo’s character showing up again and gives up on his devotion to the webtoon. In the webtoon, Kang Chul’s funeral takes place. Whereas in real life, Yeon-joo and Kang Chul are in midst of dating as a normal couple. Episode 14 7:45 p.m. Saturday Sung-moo has his face back and remembers the culprit. Kang Chul tries to find the tablet to save Yeon-joo and while doing so gets himself entrapped. Kang Chul also faces imminent danger. Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com. Previous Story ‘Where Hawaii Eats,’ new weekly TV show, debuts tonight on KFVE-TV