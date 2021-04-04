Kyle Alcorn, John Bicos power Hawaii Hilo to win over Hawaii Pacific

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kyle Alcorn tossed six strong innings without an earned run to lead the Hawaii Hilo baseball team to an 8-1 win over Hawaii Pacific on Saturday afternoon in Hilo.

Alcorn allowed five hits, walked just one and fanned six HPU batters.

John Bicos powered the offense for the Vulcans (4-4, 4-1 PacWest), going 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI while blasting a solo home run. Mason Campbell was also 2-for-3, with two runs and two RBIs.

Diego Harris was 2-for-4, with a run scored for the Sharks (1-8, 1-4).

The teams were scheduled for a doubleheader, but the second game was suspended due to heavy rain.

Hilo earns sweep in softball doubleheader

The Hawaii Hilo softball team remained undefeated this season with a pair of victories over Hawaii Pacific on Saturday in Kaneohe.

In the first game, Valerie Alvarado twirled a complete-game gem, allowing just four hits in seven innings, while walking three and striking out four in a 5-0 win. Vevesi Liilii had three hits and a run scored for the Vulcans, while Kiarra Lincoln and Markie Okamoto each drove in a pair of runs.

In the second game, the Vulcans had to fend off a pair of furious comebacks from the Sharks for a 10-7 win. After Hilo built a 5-0 lead, the Sharks exploded for five runs in the third to tie the game. Then, with Hilo up 10-5 heading to the bottom of the seventh, the Sharks opened the frame with four straight hits to plate two runs before pitcher Leah Gonzalez was able to record three straight outs to end the game.

Hawaii Hilo is now 7-0. Hawaii Pacific remained winless, falling to 0-9.

Vulcans sweep past Sharks

Bria Beale had 15 kills, leading the Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball team to a 25-14, 25-21, 25-22 victory over Hawaii Pacific in the PacWest Hawaii Pod #2 tournament on Saturday in Hilo.

UH Hilo improved to 6-1, while HPU fell to 1-6. Demi Winters had 10 kills to lead the Sharks.

HIBT postponed once again

The Hawaiian International Billfish Tournament postponed this year’s tournament to the summer of 2022, the HIBT announced Friday.

With the COVID-19 risk assessment levels remaining high for many countries, it is still difficult for Hawaiian International Billfish Tournament teams and anglers to get to Kona this year and return home without quarantining, HIBT said in a statement.

The dates for the 61st event will be July 30 to Aug. 7, 2022.