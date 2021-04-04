comscore Kyle Alcorn, John Bicos power Hawaii Hilo to win over Hawaii Pacific | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Kyle Alcorn, John Bicos power Hawaii Hilo to win over Hawaii Pacific

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.

Kyle Alcorn tossed six strong innings without an earned run to lead the Hawaii Hilo baseball team to an 8-1 win over Hawaii Pacific on Saturday afternoon in Hilo. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - April 3, 2021

Scroll Up