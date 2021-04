Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Terri Langley of Ewa Beach has dedicated more than 30 years to championing healthy food in West Oahu. She has owned several plant-based restaurants and stores, including the current Bliss Healthy Foods. She also works at Hoa Aina O Makaha, a nonprofit educational organization based in traditional Hawaiian values.

A vegetarian for 40 years, Langley makes a dessert that has proved popular — dairy-free banana pudding, drizzled with caramel sauce made from coconut oil.

Langley says the dish is a perfect way to use bruised or blackened bananas. She combines them with coconut milk and a spice of choice. Do you prefer allspice? Cinnamon?

That recipe alone is a great dessert, but she takes it to another level with a quick caramel sauce that calls for coconut oil instead of cream or milk.

Langley says this sauce can be used over yogurt, pancakes and ice cream. Or pour it on parchment or waxed paper and let it harden like candy.

BANANA PUDDING

2 cups mashed ripe bananas, with a few chunks left for texture

1 (8.5-ounce) can coconut milk (substitute frozen coconut milk)

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, allspice or Chinese five-spice

Honey or agave (optional, if you are not using caramel sauce topping)

In a large bowl, place mashed bananas. Add coconut milk and stir. Add a spice to taste. Serve immediately or refrigerate. Top with Coconut Oil Caramel Sauce if you like. Serves 4.

COCONUT OIL CARAMEL SAUCE

1/2 packed cup light brown sugar

3 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

3 tablespoons coconut oil

In saucepan over medium-low, heat sugar and water. Allow mixture to cook at barely a simmer for 8 to 9 minutes. Stirring is not needed. Cook until sugar is dissolved and liquid is a light amber. Add vanilla and salt.

Place coconut oil in heat-safe bowl and microwave until it melts completely, 15 to 20 seconds. Add coconut oil; whisk until ingredients are well combined.

Allow sauce to cool, 20 to 25 minutes. When it reaches a smooth, thick, syrup-like consistency, whisk again and serve over banana pudding. Makes about 3/4 cup.

>> Note: Caramel sauce will keep several days in an airtight container stored in a dry, cool, shaded spot. The coconut oil will cause it to solidify. Reheat in microwave 5 to 8 seconds and stir before serving.

”Easy Kine” features simple dishes that start with commercially prepared ingredients. Lynette Lo Tom is excited to hear your tried-and-true suggestions. Contact her at 275-3004, email lynette@brightlightcookery.com or via instagram at brightlightcookery. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.