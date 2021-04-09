Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Passport or verification? Today Updated 6:45 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Words matter. And, it seems, “vaccine passport” are words that work against efforts to broaden support for the COVID-19 vaccines. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Words matter. And, it seems, “vaccine passport” are words that work against efforts to broaden support for the COVID-19 vaccines. A poll conducted March 29-April 1 by the deBeaumont Foundation established that “vaccine verification” was the preferred name for the post-vaccine document: It was favored by 40%. For many, the “passport” term in common usage reminds them of federal government flexing its muscles. Those trying to win over the vaccine-hesitant likely should pick another term. Previous Story Column: Now is not the time to slash support for solar energy in Hawaii