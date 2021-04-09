Off the News: Passport or verification?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Words matter. And, it seems, “vaccine passport” are words that work against efforts to broaden support for the COVID-19 vaccines. Read more

Words matter. And, it seems, “vaccine passport” are words that work against efforts to broaden support for the COVID-19 vaccines.

A poll conducted March 29-April 1 by the deBeaumont Foundation established that “vaccine verification” was the preferred name for the post-vaccine document: It was favored by 40%.

For many, the “passport” term in common usage reminds them of federal government flexing its muscles. Those trying to win over the vaccine-hesitant likely should pick another term.