Wisconsin prep star Brock Heffner gives Rainbow Warriors his word and accepts scholarship

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In its recruiting drive, the University of Hawaii basketball team is getting a four on the floor. Read more

In its recruiting drive, the University of Hawaii basketball team is getting a four on the floor.

Brock Heffner, a 6-foot-8, 215-pound stretch four from Grafton (Wisc.) High, has accepted a scholarship offer from the Rainbow Warriors. Heffner said he will ink a letter of intent on Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA’s signing period for basketball prospects.

As a Grafton senior, Heffner averaged 21.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He was named to the North Shore Conference’s first team.

Last August, Heffner initially committed to Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, a Division I program that competes in the Horizon League. But Heffner was freed from his pledge after Jason Gardner resigned as head coach. Heffner spurned other offers after receiving interest from UH.

“Hawaii was like a fantasy land in a way,” said Heffner, who has followed UH basketball since the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

Heffner said he enjoyed Zoom conversations with head coach Eran Ganot and assistant coach Chris Gerlufsen. Through conversations and his own research, Heffner learned “how important and supportive the fan base is.”

Heffner also embraced his projected role as a stretch four with the option of roaming the perimeter, having dual duties on ball screens, and creating on post-up moves.

“I’m really excited,” Heffner said. “That was a big piece why I decided to go to Hawaii. I really like the stretch four. That’s what they want me playing. It’s going to be awesome. I can still do a little post work, too, if I get the mismatch down low.”

Each summer, Heffner played for the Wisconsin Playground Club, which competed on the AAU circuit. During the summer ahead of his sophomore year, Heffner experienced problems with his left patella. After the summer season, medical tests showed he had little cartilage in his left knee. “It was just bone on bone,” he said.

He underwent a replacement process that required about six months of rehabilitation. He did not play during his sophomore year in 2018-19.

With help from trainers, Heffner said, “we really just grinded. The main goal was to play Division I basketball.”

Heffner was fully healthy as a junior, averaging 17.1 points and 7.1 rebounds in 2019-20. He scored 20-plus points in nine games, including two 29-point performances.

This year, he connected on 53.4% of his shots, including 34.7% on 3s. He also focused exclusively on basketball after also playing football through his junior season.

“I’m glad I’m in the situation I’m in now,” Heffner said. “Me and my family decided it was best to continue my (next) four years at Hawaii. They were excited, my friends especially, when they heard ‘Hawaii.’ … My family, coaches, friends are really supportive of me making this decision. I’m really excited to get out there and play.”