Honolulu firefighters extinguish house fire, revive dog

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu firefighters Friday morning extinguished a large fire at a Kapahulu home and revived a Great Dane found inside. Read more

Honolulu firefighters Friday morning extinguished a large fire at a Kapahulu home and revived a Great Dane found inside.

Nearly 40 firefighters responded to the two-alarm blaze at 3515 Alohea Ave. at about 9:45 a.m.

When they arrived they observed smoke and flames emerging from the main unit on the ground floor of the single-story home, which has a second-floor unit extension, according to Louise McCoy, spokeswoman of the Honolulu Fire Department.

The house is divided into three separate rental units.

Justin Kaneshiro, 35, who lives across the street, said he was inside his home when he heard the sound of blaring sirens.

Nearby, Troy Williams of Alakona Corp. was working on a road resurfacing project when he smelled smoke. Once he spotted smoke emerging from the home, he sprinted approximately 200 feet and entered the structure.

“My initial reaction was to help,” Williams, 35, said. “It’s instilled in me because I’m a former Marine.”

He pounded on doors and alerted a male resident of the fire and led him out of the house. Flames quickly spread once they exited the home.

No injuries were reported. Also unscathed was a cat belonging to the male resident.

Smoke filled the air as firefighters battled the blaze. “You could feel the heat from here,” Kaneshiro said of the fire as he stood on the sidewalk in front of his home. “It was pretty bad.”

Honolulu firefighters also found a 3-year-old Great Dane named Scooby inside the main unit. The dog was initially unresponsive until firefighters administered oxygen to the animal.

Firefighters brought the flames under control just after 10:10 a.m. and extinguished it at 10:47 a.m.

Three men and two women reside in the rental units. The American Red Cross is assisting.

Neighbors observed extensive damage to the back of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage is estimated at $270,000 to the structure and its contents.

Scooby sustained severe burns in the fire and is in critical condition at the Veterinary Emergency &Referral Center in Honolulu. A GoFundMe account has been created to help the owner with medical treatment costs for his pet. Donations can be made at 808ne.ws/scooby.

Property records show the single-family wooden home, on the corner of James Street and Alohea Avenue, was originally built in 1939.