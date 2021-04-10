comscore Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard to retire, cites lack of support | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard to retire, cites lack of support

Just days after a poor annual review, Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard announced that she will retire from the department June 1. On a video message posted online Friday, Ballard said she no longer has the support to effectively run HPD. Read more

