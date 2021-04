Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has announced the hiring of Marie- Aline Zappia-Kuzmack as chief administrative officer. Zappia-Kuzmack most recently held the same position for the Kaiser Permanente San Diego service area. She will partner with Dr. John Yang in overseeing all medical group operations for Kaiser Permanente members at Moanalua Medical Center and 21 medical offices and clinics throughout the state.

The Haleakala Conservancy board of directors has announced the hiring of Olena Alec as its first executive director. Alec most recently served as director of engagement at The Climate Reality Project, which is headquartered in Washington, D.C. The Haleakala Conservancy, created in 2019, is devoted to raising funds to support conservation, preservation and education within Haleakala National Park.

