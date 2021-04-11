comscore State ordered to pay attorneys fees in Hawaiian land trust case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
State ordered to pay attorneys fees in Hawaiian land trust case

The state is poised to pay $370,418 in attorneys fees after losing a class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of more than 2,700 Native Hawaiians who spent years languishing on the waitlist for homestead land. Read more

