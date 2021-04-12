comscore Michelle Wie West won’t be playing in this week’s Lotte Championship at Kapolei Golf Club | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Michelle Wie West won’t be playing in this week’s Lotte Championship at Kapolei Golf Club

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:35 p.m.

The Lotte Championship has a new home and will be without Hawaii’s Michelle Wie West for the first time in the tournament’s history. Read more

Previous Story
Michelle Wie West will not play in Lotte Championship at Kapolei

Scroll Up