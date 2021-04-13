Crave | Local Moco Local Moco: Vanilla beans crucial to this papaya recipe By Star-Advertiser Staff Today Updated 6:43 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Gerry DeBenedetti says vanilla beans are crucial to this recipe, so although they’re pricey, she insists this baked papaya is worth the splurge. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Gerry DeBenedetti says vanilla beans are crucial to this recipe, so although they’re pricey, she insists this baked papaya is worth the splurge. “I first came upon this dish in 1967 in Tahiti at a restaurant,” DeBenedetti wrote. “After I came home to Hawaii I worked on it to modify the recipe, and have been using it ever since. The sugary butter, smell of vanilla and the color of the papaya will get ooohs and ahhhs. The taste is superb.” TAHITIAN PAPAYA 2 nice-sized papayas Vanilla bean, slit lengthwise then cut in half to make 4 pieces 4 tablespoons brown sugar 4 pats butter 1 cup coconut milk Heat broiler of oven. Peel papayas, then cut in half and remove seeds. Slice off a small piece of the rounded side of each half so that the papayas will sit steady in their bowls. Place each papaya half in an ovenproof bowl. Fill each cavity with a piece of vanilla bean, 1 tablespoon brown sugar and a pat of butter. Put bowls under broiler on top rack. Broil about 5 minutes, until edges are browned and blistering (stay close and watch carefully to avoid burning). Carefully remove bowls from oven. (If not serving right away, turn off oven and let papaya keep warm in the oven as it cools.) Just before serving, fill each papaya cavity with 1/4 cup coconut milk. It’s OK if some splashes into the bowls. Leave in the vanilla bean; your guests can suck on them for an extra treat. Serves 4. Previous Story As diners return, restaurants face a new hurdle: Finding workers