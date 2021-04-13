comscore Hawaiian Airlines ending mileage expiration | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Airlines ending mileage expiration

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaiian Airlines is eliminating mileage expiration for its HawaiianMiles frequent flyer program. The airline is also inviting travelers to participate in an “Endless Hawai‘i” sweepstakes for a chance to win 1 million HawaiianMiles — the equivalent of 16 round-trip flights between the mainland and Hawaii. Read more

Sailor’s suicide after Kahala Hotel barricade is the third tied to Hawaii’s submarine force in past 16 months

