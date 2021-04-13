Hawaiian Airlines ending mileage expiration

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Airlines is eliminating mileage expiration for its HawaiianMiles frequent flyer program. The airline is also inviting travelers to participate in an “Endless Hawai‘i” sweepstakes for a chance to win 1 million HawaiianMiles — the equivalent of 16 round-trip flights between the mainland and Hawaii. Read more

The state’s largest carrier said HawaiianMiles members no longer have to worry about posting account activity within 18 months to preserve their miles. The change is effective immediately.

“Removing mileage expiration is one of many changes we’re making to better serve our guests and members. The hard times we have gone through as an airline have challenged us to ask ourselves how we can be an even better airline, for our guests, our employees and our communities,” Avi Mannis, senior vice president of marketing, wrote in an email to HawaiianMiles members. “We are committed to emerging from this crisis a stronger airline, even more deeply committed to guests and our purpose of connecting people with aloha.”

Hawaiian first paused HawaiianMiles expiration in March 2020 (through Dec. 31) to assist members unable to travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic and government travel restrictions. The carrier later eliminated change fees, offered HawaiianMiles members the ability to redeem miles for a pre-travel COVID-19 test and made it easier to reach Pualani Gold or Pualani Platinum status by cutting qualifications requirements in half.

The HawaiianMiles program, which was introduced in 1998, is free for members to join. Miles can be earned for every mile flown with Hawaiian Airlines and by flying with the carrier’s designated partner airlines, making purchases with a Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard or shopping at partner merchants. Miles can be redeemed for travel, food, shopping and more or turned into a charitable donation via the HawaiianMiles giving program.

To enter the sweepstakes, HawaiianMiles members must be legal residents of the U.S. and its territories and 18 years or older as of the date of entry. The contest ends at 11:59 p.m. April 25. For complete rules and eligibility, go to HawaiianAirlines.com/OfficialRules.