No. 1 University of Hawaii volleyball team racks up 2 Big West Conference honors

Hawaii added two more weekly conference awards to its collection on Monday after clinching the program’s first Big West regular-season men’s volleyball title over the weekend.

UH senior opposite Rado Parapunov was named the Big West Player of the Week for the second straight week and the fourth time this season, raising his league-record total to 14 for his career. Sophomore middle blocker Guilherme Voss was rewarded for two career-best performances in last week’s series at Cal State Northridge with his first Big West Defensive Player of the Week award.

Parapunov led No. 1 UH in kills in two wins at CSUN with 17 in last Friday’s four-set win and 15 in Saturday’s sweep. He averaged 4.57 kills per set and posted a .362 hitting percentage in the series.

Parapunov ranks third nationally with 4.48 kills per set and second with 5.36 points per set.

“From the day he got here he’s had the mindset of an opposite that it’s his job to score regardless of the quality of set when everyone in the building knows he’s getting the ball, and he just embraces that,” UH coach Charlie Wade said after Saturday’s match.

Voss opened the CSUN series by posting a career-high eight blocks while putting down all seven of his kill attempts. He set another career high with nine kills in 12 attempts with one error in the rematch with the Matadors and contributed three blocks. UH claimed the defensive award for the fifth time in eight weeks this season. Voss was also named the Off the Block national Middle Attacker of the Week after hitting .789 against CSUN.

The Rainbow Warriors (13-0, 8-0 Big West) remained atop the NVA/AVCA Division I-II Men’s Coaches Poll for the seventh straight week with 15 of 16 first-place votes.

UH closes the regular season with home matches against UC Irvine (2-11, 2-6) on Friday and Saturday at SimpliFi Arena. The Warriors then host the Big West tournament April 22-24.

Big West men’s volleyball

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

UC Irvine (2-11, 2-6 BWC) at No. 1 Hawaii (13-0, 8-0)

>> When: Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

>> TV: Spectrum Sports (Ch. 12)

>> Radio: 1420-AM / 92.7-FM

UH’S BIG WEST WEEKLY AWARDS

Player of the Week

Feb. 23: Rado Parapunov

March 1: Colton Cowell

March 15: Parapunov

April: 5: Parapunov

April 12: Parapunov

Defensive Player of the Week

Feb. 23: Gage Worsley

March 1: Rado Parapunov

March 15: Patrick Gasman

April 5: Worsley

April 12: Guilherme Voss

Freshman of the Week

March 1: Spyros Chakas