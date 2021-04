Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I would like to second Max Suiter’s comments regarding his experience with the city Department of Planning and Permitting (“Some say bribes smoothed approvals at Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting,” Star-Advertiser, April 11).

I have been a practicing architect on Oahu since 1984 and have never experienced “pay to play.” Last year, I filed and received approval for four permits. While the time it took was not ideal, it was consistent with past experience, for which we and our clients planned.

To design professionals, DPP has communicated the challenges they face and asked for our help by making sure that our documents show the basis of design relating to the building code issues, so their reviewers will understand the design intent. They also requested that we ensure that our documents are clear and complete, so their comments and the need for resubmission can be avoided.

While I have no knowledge of the current negative events, I have always found DPP personnel to be professional and ethical.

Ken Kajiwara

Pearl City

Commission wrong to micromanage Ballard

The Honolulu Police Commission insulted Police Chief Susan Ballard in its evaluation by:

>> Claiming a “culture of blame” because she reported the facts on the overtime issue. She has publicly stated more than once that she knows she is responsible for the whole police department, which would include subordinates.

>> Micromanaging and providing her with a detailed list for improving communication, including required daily memos to command staff. Commission Chairwoman Shannon Alivado said that they wanted to work with her. Working with a manager is requesting a plan to improve, not spoonfeeding a list.

Furthermore, the commission provided insufficient backup for its conclusions. Evaluation input was sought from the public, department personnel, nonprofit service providers and external law enforcement entities. Numbers of dissatisfaction from each group should have been provided. Just as a police chief should be accountable, so should a police commission.

Jennifer Chiwa

Makiki

Find balance between tourism, quality of life

The rediscovery of the Hawaii of our youth over the last year, coupled with the recent surge in visitors, has led many to question the return of mass tourism.

A balance between residents’ quality of life and economic growth dependent on tourists is sorely needed. A $100 fee per arriving visitor and an enforcement on illegal vacation rentals could go a long way to restoring this balance.

Hundreds of millions of dollars of annual revenue and the return of many neighborhoods are just a couple of the benefits. Hawaii needs to focus on the high-value tourist, not the lower-value tourist who taxes our finite resources while contributing less to the local economy.

Shasha Fesharaki

Kailua

Enforce rules against illegal tour bus dropoffs

Miracles do occur. Politicians are finally listening to complaints about tourist overrun.

As a longtime Lanikai resident, I can confirm buses making illegal dropoffs and then waiting for customers to return from the pillbox trail and beach trips.

There also is illegal parking all over Lanikai, restricting traffic and causing traffic jams. Police have little interest in giving tickets. Why not hire parking monitors to give tickets? They would pay for their salaries many times over.

Also, notify rental car companies to enforce payment. Most are probably ignored.

Make it easier to report these buses, with a common number for residents to call with license numbers and appropriate information. Downloading photos would be great.

All of Hawaii understands the importance of the tourist trade, but quality of life for residents is just as important. Politicians have stressed the importance of diversifying the economy for many years but nothing has resulted. Why not?

Carl Oettinger

Kailua

Professional response to Kahala Hotel tragedy

Our condolences go out to the family of the man who took his life over the weekend (“Sailor’s suicide after Kahala Hotel barricade is the third tied to Hawaii’s submarine force in past 16 months,” Star-Advertiser, April 12). The Honolulu police responders showed how well-trained they are as they implemented a response plan that emphasized safety for everyone.

Our family was staying at the Kahala Hotel to celebrate my 73rd birthday. Just a couple of hours after checking in, the intercom system announced we had to stay in our rooms, doors locked, and away from the lanais. Our (grown) children who were due to arrive for the celebration dinner had to divert to Kahala Mall, waiting to see how the situation would unfold. We were unable to gather that night and fell asleep not knowing what would happen.

The purpose of this letter is to thank and praise staff of the Kahala Hotel, who simultaneously handled hundreds of individual situations with kindness, concern and professional courtesy.

This was an unfortunate event they had to handle. We thank them and will definitely return.

Cheryl Soon

Hawaii Kai

