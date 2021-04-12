Sailor who committed suicide at Kahala hotel identified

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office today identified the sailor who committed suicide following a barricade situation at the Kahala Hotel & Resort this weekend.

He was 40-year-old Russell Cruz of Kailua who authorities found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot, the office said.

Meanwhile, the Navy today still had not identified the sailor’s name, rank or job. Cmdr. Cindy Fields, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Pacific Fleet submarine force at Pearl Harbor, only would confirm that “a sailor assigned to the Pacific submarine force is deceased.”

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a shipmate. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the sailor’s family and friends,” Fields said in an email. “Each member of our Navy team is important; this is a tragic loss to our force and Navy family. We live and work here, and we appreciate the support of law enforcement and the community.”

Notification of primary and secondary next of kin will take place by Navy casualty assistance calls officers, Fields said.

Twenty-four hours after the last notification is made the Navy will identify the sailor by name and rank, she said. That’s expected Tuesday at the earliest. The Honolulu Police Department has the lead on the investigation, Fields said.

The incident began before 6 p.m. Saturday when the man barricaded himself in a fourth-floor room at the hotel and communicated with family that he was suicidal, according to police.

After dozens of of law enforcement officers, negotiators and military representatives responded, the man allegedly fired shots into his hotel room door.

No one was injured, but the hotel was put on lockdown, and more than 100 guests were kept in a secure location for more seven hours before they were released. It all ended about 3 a.m. Sunday when police made their entry into the room.