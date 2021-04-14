University of Hawaii basketball recruits ready to sign and deliver

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It was Aloha Monday in Grafton, Wis.

Brock Heffner wore a University of Hawaii hat and long-sleeved shirt to Grafton High. He also was draped with lei.

“Representing,” said Heffner, who ordered the apparel online after last week’s oral commitment to join the UH basketball team this summer.

Heffner will make the pledge official this morning in a ceremony at Grafton High, which is located 20 miles from Milwaukee. Today is the first day of the NCAA’s signing period for basketball prospects.

“It’s going to be really fun,” said Heffner, a 6-foot-8, 215-pound stretch four. “We’re going to decorate the room a little bit. The picture is going to be awesome.”

As graduate transfers, point guard Juan Munoz and post/wing Jerome Desrosiers will sign financial aid agreements with the Rainbow Warriors this morning.

Munoz, a 6-foot, 170-pound point guard, averaged 13.0 points and hit 38.4% of his 3s for Longwood University this season. Munoz, who will earn an MBA this summer, entered the NCAA’s transfer portal in March.

“I think it was fate, honestly,” Munoz said. “I’m going into a situation where they’re looking for another guard, and someone who can shoot the ball and make plays for others. I think it was a match made in heaven for me to take my talents there.”

Munoz’s quickness off ball screens and his own creativity are suited for the point. But he also can play off guard because of his deep shooting and aggressive defense.

“Whatever they need, I’ll do,” Munoz said.

Desrosiers is 6-7 and 245 pounds and played 82 games in three years for Princeton. Desrosiers, who will compete at the four and in the post, comes from the “Princeton offense,” a constant-motion scheme using back-door cuts, screens on and off the ball, and supportive play. Altered slightly from creator Pete Carril’s version, the offense relies on the posts and fours to be mobile players. Those expectations are incorporated in UH’s offense.

As a junior in 2019-20, Desrosiers played in 27 games, hitting 45.5% of his shots, including 37.5% from behind the arc. In September, it was announced the Ivy League was canceling winter sports, including basketball, because of the pandemic. Although the NCAA has given an extra year to basketball players, the exemption would not be helpful to Desrosiers next season as a fifth-year senior. Ivy League players are capped at four-year careers. Desrosiers will have a year of UH eligibility, although he could petition for a second UH season.

In May, Desrosiers will earn an anthropology degree (with a law, politics and economics track).

The ’Bows still have three spots available following the departure of six scholarship players. Post/forward Casdon Jardine is pursuing a career in pro basketball or business. Post/forward James Jean-Marie, forward Manel Ayol, guard Justin Webster, and forward Justin Hemsley entered the transfer portal. Guard Biwali Bayles is seeking a spot in his native Australia’s pro league.

Wing Samuta Avea, who opted out this season, told KHON’s Rob DeMello he is returning to the ’Bows. Post Bernardo da Silva, who missed most of the season with a foot injury, also is expected to return.