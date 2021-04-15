comscore Hawaii is the only wage-taxing state not to copy the Internal Revenue Service and extend the due date | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii is the only wage-taxing state not to copy the Internal Revenue Service and extend the due date

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM A tax filer deposited a return in a drop box fronting the Princess Ruth Keelikolani Building on Wednesday.

    A tax filer deposited a return in a drop box fronting the Princess Ruth Keelikolani Building on Wednesday.

Tick, tick, tick, tick. Time is close to running out for Hawaii taxpayers to file individual income tax returns by a deadline that — unlike every other state that taxes wages — wasn’t extended this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

