comscore Gov. David Ige’s board picks grilled on how they would change tourism | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gov. David Ige’s board picks grilled on how they would change tourism

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.

A Senate committee on Wednesday advanced Gov. David Ige’s five nominees to the fill the board of the Hawaii Tourism Authority, but not before grilling them about how they planned to change the nature of tourism in Hawaii as residents express dread at the return of visitors to pre-pandemic levels. Read more

Previous Story
State, city leaders still considering business rent assistance

Scroll Up