PHOTO: Game Goes Live

  GAME GOES LIVE: "Super Nintendo World," a new attraction at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, opened last month after two postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    GAME GOES LIVE: “Super Nintendo World,” a new attraction at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, opened last month after two postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  Mario, center, and other characters from Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. game series, participated in the opening ceremony.

    Mario, center, and other characters from Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. game series, participated in the opening ceremony.

