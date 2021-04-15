Korda sisters, Nelly and Jessica continue to be on their game in 2021

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Some have already started calling it The Year of The Kordas in women’s golf.

It might be a little bit early for that, but if sisters Nelly and Jessica play the rest of the Lotte Championship the way they did the first round — and the season’s first two tournaments — there may be something to that.

Nelly Korda fired 7-under par 65 and was among three players a shot off the pace set by Yuka Saso and Brittany Altomare on Wednesday morning. Jessica shot 5-under and was tied with luminaries Stacy Lewis, Lydia Ko and Sei Young Kim three shots back.

Nelly and Jessica have both already won this year; Nelly, 22, won at the Gainbridge Open and Jessica at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in January. And they were the first two events of the season.

Jessica is 28, and has six LPGA tour wins since turning pro in 2012. Her first win came in a wild six-golfer playoff at the Women’s Australian Open in 2012. She has seven top 10 finishes in majors.

Although she’s just 22, Nelly is already a four-time LPGA winner. She has yet to win a major, but had four top 10s, including a 2020 tie for second at the ANA Inspiration.

On Wednesday, Nelly was strong in the middle and at the end. Her eight birdies included a streak of five in six holes around the turn, and when she knocked in a chip on her final hole.

“I think when you’re feeling it, you’re feeling it. You’re sticking them close and making the putts. When you’re kind of on that run it kind of just feels like night and day.

“I did pretty well. I actually hit all my greens on the front nine and just missed three on the back. Chipped in on the last hole, which was nice,” she said. “But that’s what you need to do in windy conditions, you need to hit as many fairways and greens as possible and try to give yourself some opportunities, which I did today.”

She’s looking forward to playing in the morning today and not dealing with as much wind.

“It affects your putts, too, because, I mean, with the Bermuda greens — with the wind out here the greens can’t be fast, so when it’s gusty it affects the putts, too,” she said. “So it’s definitely I think an advantage playing in the morning.”

Jessica will be playing in the morning, too, after an eventful and successful afternoon first round Wednesday. She made just three pars on her first 13 holes. A chip for eagle on No. 17 (her 8th hole of the day) was the highlight.

If the Korda sisters are both still in contention come the final round Sunday and are paired together, it won’t be the first time. After their season-opening wins, they were put in the same group for the third tournament of the year.

When Jessica won at the Diamond Resorts, it was extra special because their parents (who were both Czech tennis stars) were in the gallery.

“First time I’ve ever won in front of my parents,” Jessica said at the time. “It was my dad’s 53rd birthday yesterday. It was just a very good week.”