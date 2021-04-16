comscore Veteran admits being nervous at windy Kapolei Golf Club, but she makes it work for an excellent 11 under par | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Veteran admits being nervous at windy Kapolei Golf Club, but she makes it work for an excellent 11 under par

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CHRISTIAN PETERSEN / GETTY IMAGES So Yeon Ryu played a tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the LPGA LOTTE Championship on Thursday.

    CHRISTIAN PETERSEN / GETTY IMAGES

    So Yeon Ryu played a tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the LPGA LOTTE Championship on Thursday.

It’s not as easy out there as they make it look, and professional golfers are not always as calm as they appear to be. Just ask So Yeon Ryu. Read more

Previous Story
Ua Nakoa-Chung hurls 1-hitter as Maryknoll Spartans overpower ‘Iolani Raiders

Scroll Up