Veteran admits being nervous at windy Kapolei Golf Club, but she makes it work for an excellent 11 under par
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CHRISTIAN PETERSEN / GETTY IMAGES
So Yeon Ryu played a tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the LPGA LOTTE Championship on Thursday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree