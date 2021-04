Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The recent critical report of the state Auditor’s Office would have merit had the three-member panel been composed of people experienced in conducting performance evaluations with no political connections to House Speaker Scott Saiki. Read more

The recent critical report of the state Auditor’s Office would have merit had the three-member panel been composed of people experienced in conducting performance evaluations with no political connections to House Speaker Scott Saiki (“Scathing ‘audit’ of Hawaii state auditor Les Kondo is met with scathing rebuttal,” Star-Advertiser, April 13).

To deny input or feedback from state Auditor Les Kondo during the evaluation clearly indicated it was not going to be an objective report.

The three-member panel should have expanded the scope of its evaluation to indicate what actions, if any, the Legislature took with previous auditor’s reports.

They would have found that very little was done after the auditor identified gross mismanagement, not meeting objectives, poor recordkeeping, noncompliance and inappropriate expenditures by state departments and agencies.

After the auditor’s findings, the ineptness continues as the Legislature conducts business as usual.

Brian Tamamoto

Mililani

Parenting lessons work for grandparents, too

Thank you for printing Robert Raasch-Barajas’ essay (“Nurturing parenting more enjoyable than spoiling a child,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, April 12). I’ve never been a parent, but am now spending time with my late husband’s granddaughter, who calls me “Tutu.”

This is great information for grandparents, too!

Adele Chong

Aina Haina

Republican donors cash cow for Trump

Former President Donald Trump’s new business is raising huge amounts of money from Republican donors. Is it is time to change the Republican Party mascot from an elephant to a Trumpian cash cow?

James Frisbie

Waialua

Repeal Jones Act to get economy moving again

With today’s economic hardships and COVID-19 problems in Hawaii, it is about time we repeal the Jones Act. This law was enacted in 1920. Due in part to the Jones Act, Hawaii has one of the highest costs of living in the nation.

Roland Louie

Wilhelmina Rise

