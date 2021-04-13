comscore Scathing ‘audit’ of state auditor Les Kondo is met with scathing rebuttal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Scathing ‘audit’ of state auditor Les Kondo is met with scathing rebuttal

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2015 Les Kondo

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2015

    Les Kondo

State Auditor Les Kondo is pushing back more forcefully against a recent critique of his office by an unusual panel that he contends did shoddy, biased and misleading work. Read more

Previous Story
Sailor’s suicide after Kahala Hotel barricade is the third tied to Hawaii’s submarine force in past 16 months

Scroll Up